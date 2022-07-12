Police are holding two suspected money ritual murderers who were found with a severed human head in a car they were driving

One of the suspects has allegedly told reporters that they killed the elderly male at a sand winning site after luring him to a secluded part of town

The two suspects were nabbed after their vehicle crashed into a ditch while running away from police at a checkpoint

Police in Accra are keeping two drivers in custody after residents of Hobor, near Amanfrom, discovered a human head in a taxi car they were driving in.

One of the suspects being arrested by police (L) and random photo of a man in handcuffs. Source: UGC/@pulseghana, @Getty Images

, the incident happened on Sunday, July 10, 2022, evening, around 8 pm.

BBC also reported that the two crime suspects have been identified as Samuel Amemasi, 32, and Joseph Kwesi Mawuwone, 23.

They were grabbed after a vehicle in which they were running away from police fell into a big pothole and veered into a bush. They had been running from the police who had asked them to stop at a checkpoint.

Concealed in a polythene bag

According to a report by Daily Guide, the human head was concealed in a bag and placed in the vehicle's back seat. However, when the car plunged into the bushes, the severed head and its contents became exposed.

Residents of Hobor who approached the crashed vehicle, with registration number GW 5532-21, saw a stream of blood leading to the severed head and immediately informed the police.

The report indicated one of the suspects tried to escape but was later arrested.

How the crime was committed

According to UTV's version of the report, one of the arrested drivers confessed to the residents who trooped to the crashed vehicle that they cut off the head of the victim, also a taxi driver, for a money ritual.

The suspect reportedly said they lured the now-deceased taxi driver by asking him to escort them to a funeral, and after the funeral, they told him to escort them to a construction site.

But while driving to the site, one used a rope to tie his neck from the back seat while the other held his hands and legs.

They later carried the man to a sand winning site and cut off his head.

The severed head has been deposited at the morgue, according to the BBC report.

Ghanaian man sends his daughter to herbalist for money ritual

Meanwhile, not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that a man was arrested by the Ghana Police after he sent his daughter to a herbalist called Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr to be used for a money ritual.

In a video that was shared on the Facebook handle of the Ghanaian herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo who secretly informed the police to arrest the man indicated the suspect had returned from abroad and fallen into financial difficulty.

"For the love of money, this man brought his own daughter to me as a traditional herbalist to kill this girl in exchange of money rituals for him. I failed him and surprised him by inviting the Police for him. Next time, he won't dare a Traditional Herbalist who is a Military man and a Chief," he said.

