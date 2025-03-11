Appiah Stadium has seemingly given up on his desire to be appointed by President John Dramani Mahama for a position in his government

The staunch NDC supporter was at parliament for the national budget presentation by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Baah Forson

He was asked by some reporters to present the position he desired in Mahama's government, and he responded, admitting that his educational background was a hindrance

National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter Appiah Stadium has seemingly given up on his hopes of being appointed to a position in President John Dramani Mahama’s government.

He was at Parliament on March 11, 2025, for the national budget presentation by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson when reporters asked about his desired role in Mahama’s administration. In response, he admitted that his lack of formal education was a challenge.

Appiah Stadium, who had previously shown strong interest in securing an appointment, said he understood if Mahama chose not to give him one. He noted that many Ghanaians would not be pleased with his selection because of his educational background.

Appiah Stadium had previously made a passionate plea to President Mahama, arguing that he deserved to be rewarded for his dedicated support and contributions to the party’s electoral success.

He had emphasised never being given any government position, not even as an assemblyman. At the time, he expressed disappointment that a member of Mahama’s family had been appointed as a minister while he remained unrecognised.

However, he now appears to have come to terms with the reality that his qualifications may not meet the requirements for an appointment.

At Parliament, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson presented the Business Statement and Economic Policy for the 2025 financial year to Parliament.

The statement, delivered in line with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution, is the first budget under President Mahama since he assumed office on January 7, 2025.

Appiah Stadium's appointment talk sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

King Jay said:

"Minister for Hype and Fans."

THANK YOU HEAVENLY FATHER reacted:

"CULTURE MINISTRY LOCAL AFFAIRS."

Sampson larbi said:

"He should be given the position to head the zoomlion."

holy king commented:

"Ambassador to Bangladesh."

Prophet Michael Owusu said:

"The guy looks sad coz of delayed appointment."

abrantienbk said:

"Deputy Finance Minister Appiah Stadium 😂."

DynamicChef commented:

"Minster designate for fan fooling and hype is back again."

loriejams said:

"It is good that he has accepted that it would be inappropriate for him to receive an appointment. He was putting Mahama in a tight spot."

Appiah Stadium licks Ibrahim Mahama's private jet

Appiah Stadium showed more love for the Mahama family in a recent video as he licked the private jet of Ibrahim Mahama.

YEN.com.gh reported that he did this while defending the honour of Ibrahim Mahama, who was recently criticised for driving his brother John Mahama.

Appiah Stadium lashed out at the journalist who spoke negatively about the president and his brother.

