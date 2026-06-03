Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene announced the birth of his newborn son on social media

The government appointee shared a hospital photo featuring himself, his wife, and their newborn baby boy

The announcement triggered mixed reactions from social media users who questioned the birth location

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has announced the arrival of a newborn baby boy into his family.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene welcomes a son, sharing a hospital photo on social media that sparks mixed reactions over birth location discussions. Image credit: Frank Amoakohene/X

Source: Twitter

The government official shared the development himself on X on June 2, 2026, sparking excitement and conversations among social media users.

Known as one of Ghana's youngest government appointees, the minister attached a photograph of himself, his wife, and the infant at the hospital to mark the occasion.

Dr Frank Amoakohene wrote:

"Meanwhile, congratulations to my lovely wife for blessing our family with a bouncing baby boy. We are deeply grateful to God for this precious gift and the joy he has brought into our lives."

The X post below captures the heartwarming hospital photos Dr Frank Amoakohene shared following the arrival of the newborn.

Dr Frank Amoakohene shares more photos as he juggles night shift duties with his newborn in the Facebook post below.

Mixed reactions trail Minister announcing son's birth

The social media post quickly drew the attention of Ghanaians, who flooded the comment section with diverse perspectives.

While many citizens expressed joy and congratulated the politician on the expanding family, other observers raised questions regarding the hospital facility visible in the background.

Some users questioned whether the delivery took place outside the country, sparking a debate on the condition of domestic healthcare infrastructure.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the minister's post below:

@007EdemBoye said:

"Congratulations, Minister and Wife 🙂🙏."

@stephenoduro17 wrote:

"Congrats, but you send your wife abroad to give birth while our hospitals keep suffering big time."

@KDOdame commented:

"You said this woman is doing her law course, so why did you do that to her, Hon.? Close your zip small 😂😂Congratulations 🎉🎉."

@Gen_Buhari_ added:

"You sent your wife to give birth in the USA? What happened to our best hospitals in the Ashanti Region?"

@dr_berkai stated:

"Congratulations, Hon 🎉."

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, lists projects under construction and those completed in 2025. Photo credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Frank Amoakohene lists projects under construction

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, announced ongoing and upcoming road and drainage projects in the Ashanti Region.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, he indicated that as the year 2025 draws to a close, several projects have been completed, with many others currently under construction.

Source: YEN.com.gh