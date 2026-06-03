Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene and Wife Welcome Bouncing Baby Boy
- Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene announced the birth of his newborn son on social media
- The government appointee shared a hospital photo featuring himself, his wife, and their newborn baby boy
- The announcement triggered mixed reactions from social media users who questioned the birth location
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has announced the arrival of a newborn baby boy into his family.
The government official shared the development himself on X on June 2, 2026, sparking excitement and conversations among social media users.
Known as one of Ghana's youngest government appointees, the minister attached a photograph of himself, his wife, and the infant at the hospital to mark the occasion.
Dr Frank Amoakohene wrote:
"Meanwhile, congratulations to my lovely wife for blessing our family with a bouncing baby boy. We are deeply grateful to God for this precious gift and the joy he has brought into our lives."
The X post below captures the heartwarming hospital photos Dr Frank Amoakohene shared following the arrival of the newborn.
Dr Frank Amoakohene shares more photos as he juggles night shift duties with his newborn in the Facebook post below.
Mixed reactions trail Minister announcing son's birth
The social media post quickly drew the attention of Ghanaians, who flooded the comment section with diverse perspectives.
While many citizens expressed joy and congratulated the politician on the expanding family, other observers raised questions regarding the hospital facility visible in the background.
Some users questioned whether the delivery took place outside the country, sparking a debate on the condition of domestic healthcare infrastructure.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the minister's post below:
@007EdemBoye said:
"Congratulations, Minister and Wife 🙂🙏."
@stephenoduro17 wrote:
"Congrats, but you send your wife abroad to give birth while our hospitals keep suffering big time."
@KDOdame commented:
"You said this woman is doing her law course, so why did you do that to her, Hon.? Close your zip small 😂😂Congratulations 🎉🎉."
"I am handing this over to you": Mark Angel presents massive gift to in-laws at wedding, video trends
@Gen_Buhari_ added:
"You sent your wife to give birth in the USA? What happened to our best hospitals in the Ashanti Region?"
@dr_berkai stated:
"Congratulations, Hon 🎉."
Frank Amoakohene lists projects under construction
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, announced ongoing and upcoming road and drainage projects in the Ashanti Region.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, he indicated that as the year 2025 draws to a close, several projects have been completed, with many others currently under construction.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh