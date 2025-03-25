Rain Storm Collapses Structures At A&C Mall, Other Parts Of Greater Accra
- A rainstorm in Accra cause serious damage in some parts of Accra like the the A&C Mall in East Legon
- Trees billboards and other forms of signage were also brought down by the March 25 storm in some parts of Accra
- Reports indicated there were also instances of flooding of some roads after the downpour
A rainstorm on March 25 has rocked some parts of greater Accra collapsing structures and causing flooding.
Most notably, the car park at the A&C Mall in East Legon collapsed on several vehicles.
Videos from the scene of the damage at A&C Mall have gone viral online.
Trees, billboards and other forms of signage were also felled by the storm in parts of Accra.
In addition to the destruction, there were also instances of flooding of some roads, according to 3News.
