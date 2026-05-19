Ghanaian comedian Funny Face looked back at his Chorkor Trotro days and mentioned Esi in an emotional interview

He said fame clouded his judgment at the time, making him miss someone he now believes genuinely cared for him

His comment has stirred reactions as many fans link it to his past relationship struggles and public challenges

Ghanaian comedian and actor Funny Face has shared one of the deepest regrets of his life, and this time it was not about fame, money, or showbiz pressure.

Funny Face reflects on missing a chance with Chorkor Trotro co-actress. Image credit: TV3, therealfunnyface

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview with Headless YouTuber, the comic actor looked back on his days on the popular series Chorkor Trotro and spoke emotionally about the woman he now believes he should have married.

Funny Face named actress in Chorkor Trotro

According to him, the actress who played the role of Esi genuinely cared about him during the early stages of his rise, but at the time, he failed to see it clearly because fame had started clouding his judgment.

He said:

“I should have married Esi, the lady I used to do the Chorkor Trotro with. We were not dating, but now, after everything, years down the line, I realized I should have married her. She cared for me genuinely. Those times fame clouded my judgement.”

Funny Face’s words have sparked emotional reactions online, especially from fans who have followed his journey over the years.

The interview also touched on Funny Face’s journey in the entertainment industry and the personal lessons he has picked up along the way.

His comment about Esi came while he was reflecting on his early days in acting, his rise to fame, and how certain decisions look different with time.

Funny Face said they never dated

Funny Face explained that although he and Esi were not in a relationship during their Chorkor Trotro days, he later came to appreciate the care and support she showed him.

The actor said fame affected how he viewed some people around him at the time, adding that he only understood the situation better years later.

His statement adds another personal layer to his story, especially as he continues to speak openly about the experiences that shaped his life and career.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Years later, Funny Face appears to be reflecting on the people who stood by him before fame, pressure, and public life changed everything.

His emotional confession has now become one of the most talked-about moments from the interview.

Vanessa Nicole cautions Ghanaians over marriage rumours with Funny Face. Photo source: @vanessah_nicole, @therealfunnyface

Source: UGC

Vanessa debubked being Funny Face's wife

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Vanessa Nicole has appealed to Ghanaians who refer to her as Funny Face's 'wife' when they meet her in town.

In a video, the comic actor's baby mama also denied claims of being married to her ex-partner.

Vanessa Nicole also clarified her current relationship with Funny Face following their reconciliation.

YEN.com.gh spoke with Ama Nsroma, a counsellor and head of the Nsroma Consult, on Vanessa Nicole and Funny Face's current relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh