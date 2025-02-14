Some arrears owed national service personnel in the country have been settled by the NSA on Thursday, February 13, 2025

This follows a directive by President John Dramani Mahama to the acting Director-General of the NSA, Felix Gyamfi to pay the arrears

Moments after receiving the alert on their mobile phones, some of the NSS personnel thronged social media to jubilate

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The National Service Authority (NSA) released some outstanding allowance arrears owed to national service personnel across the country yesterday, February 13, 2025.

Allowances for November 2024, December 2024 and January 2025 were paid into the accounts of about 106,223 people.

Mr Felix Gyamfi, the acting Director-General of the National Service Authority, releases outstanding arrears to NSS personnel. Photo credit: @Ghana National Service Authority/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Personnel under the National Service Scheme (NSS) receive a monthly allowance of GH₵715.

This means that each NSS person received GH₵2,145 for the three months that they were owed.

The payments were made after President John Mahama directed Felix Gyamfi, the acting Director-General of the NSA, to address the backlog of allowance arrears.

After the money hit their accounts, some NSS personnel took to social media to celebrate, hailing resident Mahama for listening to their pleas.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, some NSS personnel were captured jubilating over the payment.

"John Mahama, the boys are happy, the boys are happy, the boys are happy. This is John Mahama for you," they were heard shouting amid wild jubilation.

"This is how a state should be governed. Work and happiness<" the caption of the video read.

Mr Felix Gyamfi and Ruth Seddoh have been appointed acting Director-General and Deputy Director-General, respectively by President Mahama. Photo credit: @Ghana National Service Authority/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Despite the communique by the NSA indicating that the three-month allowance had been paid, some of the personnel in the TikTok video said they had not received all.

A gentleman in the video claimed he had not received his January 2025 allowance while a young lady also said she was yet to receive the payment for November 2024.

Below is the video of the NSS personnel jubilating after receiving their allowance.

Netizens react to the NSS personnel's video.

The video of the NSS personnel jubilating over the payment of their allowance sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens reacting.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Yhar Whyte said:

"But I don’t understand oo. Why are u all happy like that? Didn’t we work for it? And it’s mandatory for the government to pay."

@nanachapmanjnr1 also said:

"Alert drop….how much is a plot of land in cantonment?"

@OMNIST JOSHUA OMNIST replied:

"Who ask you to buy land at cantonment or is by force to stay in cantonment? my friend your village leaders are giving lands for free in your hometown and you are here talking about cantonment."

Lady quits NSS to start a business

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reportedly earlier that a Ghanaian lady ditched national service to venture into entrepreneurship.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady indicated that she had started a clothing business, specialising in blazer collection.

According to the lady, she quit the service because of the delay in payment of the monthly allowance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh