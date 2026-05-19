Highly respected Ghanaian legal practitioner Nania Owusu-Ankomah has achieved a monumental milestone on the international stage

The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) officially announced her elevation from Court Member to Vice President

Owusu-Ankomah, a top partner at the premier Ghanaian law firm Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah, was recognised for her extraordinary contributions to global dispute resolution and her leadership of the LCIA African Users’ Council

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The global legal community has turned its spotlight toward Ghana following a historic leadership shake-up at one of the world's most prestigious commercial dispute resolution bodies.

Ghana's Nania Owusu-Ankomah gets appointed as Vice President of the London Court of International Arbitration. Image credit: Nania Owusu-Ankomah/LinkedIn, Adobe Stock, Shutterstock

Source: UGC

Nania Owusu-Ankomah, a highly revered cross-border litigation and arbitration specialist, is set to officially assume office as a Vice President of the LCIA Court on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, solidifying Africa's robust representation in international elite jurisprudence.

Before her groundbreaking elevation, Ms Owusu-Ankomah had already carved out an enviable reputation within international arbitration circles. She successfully served as a dedicated member of the LCIA Court and as the President of the LCIA African Users’ Council, where she championed the training and integration of African practitioners into the global framework.

Announcing the changes to the court’s membership structure, LCIA Director General Kevin Nash highly commended the Ghanaian lawyer for her impactful institutional track record, 3music tv reported.

"Nania has already made a real contribution to the LCIA’s leadership through her work on the Court and with the African Users’ Council, and her appointment as Vice President properly recognises that," Nash stated in the official press release.

Echoing these remarks, the President of the LCIA Court, Professor Maxi Scherer, emphasised that the new appointments, which also include legal experts from France, India, and the United Kingdom, reflect the institution’s core commitment to "excellence, diversity of experience, and institutional strength".

Who is Nania Owusu-Ankomah?

A double-bar-certified professional called to the Bar in both England & Wales and Ghana, Nania's academic and corporate trajectory has consistently pointed toward the top.

She holds a first-class honours degree from the University of Ghana, a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Leeds, where she won the prestigious Ford & Warren Prize as the most meritorious student, and currently lectures in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) at the Ghana School of Law.

Over her brilliant career, she has consistently been named in global power rankings, including Lawdragon's 500 Leading Global Litigators list and Who's Who Legal.

Reacting to her historic appointment, Ms Owusu-Ankomah expressed immense gratitude for the global trust reposed in her.

“It is a privilege to take on the role of Vice President of the LCIA Court. I look forward to continuing to support the LCIA’s important work and to contributing to the development of international arbitration across its global community.”

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo gets an appointment from NPP

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, one of Ghana’s most insightful entertainment pundits, has been drafted into a formal political role.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement signed by NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, positioning Arnold as one of the key voices to shape the party's policy direction for the 2028 general elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh