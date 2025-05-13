Aflao Rocked by Suspected Ritual Murder, Missing 5-Year-Old's Remains Found
The Aflao community in the Volta Region is reeling after the suspected ritual killing of a five-year-old girl who went missing.
The killing is believed to have occurred on May 12.
Citi News reported that the girl went missing shortly after her mother stepped out of their house, and a frantic search ensued when the child could not be found upon the mother’s return.
The girl’s clothes were found stained with blood on the compound of a man identified as Ahiable Yao David, a local vendor.
Police were immediately notified, and during a search of the suspect’s room, officers reportedly uncovered a buried pot beneath his bed containing human body parts believed to belong to the missing child.
David is currently on the run.
Source: YEN.com.gh
