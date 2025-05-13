Aflao Rocked by Suspected Ritual Murder, Missing 5-Year-Old's Remains Found

The Aflao community in the Volta Region is reeling after the suspected ritual killing of a five-year-old girl who went missing.

The killing is believed to have occurred on May 12.

Aflao is in shock after the suspected ritual killing of a missing five-year-old child

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that the girl went missing shortly after her mother stepped out of their house, and a frantic search ensued when the child could not be found upon the mother’s return.

The girl’s clothes were found stained with blood on the compound of a man identified as Ahiable Yao David, a local vendor.

Police were immediately notified, and during a search of the suspect’s room, officers reportedly uncovered a buried pot beneath his bed containing human body parts believed to belong to the missing child.

David is currently on the run.

Source: YEN.com.gh