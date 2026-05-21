Papa Kwesi Nduom has reacted to the Court of Appeal restoring the operating licence of GN Savings and Loans

The ruling overturned both the Bank of Ghana’s revocation and an earlier High Court ruling that upheld it.

The court further ruled that the decision to withdraw the licence was unfair and unreasonable

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Head of Groupe Nduom Papa Kwesi Nduom has reflected on the long journey towards getting the license of his financial institution, GN Savings and Loans, restored.

He told the press it had been a difficult seven years after the May 21 judgment at the appeals court went his way.

Nduom Speaks After GN Savings and Loans' License Restored: “A Very Good Political Environment”

Source: UGC

Graphic Online reported that a three-member panel of the second-highest court quashed the decision of the High Court, which upheld the revocation of the license on the grounds that the decision to revoke the license was unfair and unreasonable.

Nduom thanked his employees and family for their support during the legal battle.

"We had some very loyal and hardworking employees who have stood with us all these years.”

Nduom also said he had a lot to say on the matter, but said he would hold his tongue in the meantime.

He, however, hinted at how his struggles over the last few years were politically motivated.

“We are in a very good political environment. That environment has brought about a wind of change... we will now play our part in making sure this country achieves the level of prosperity."

GN Savings and Loans was previously a bank but was reclassified in January 2019 amid some turbulence.

In August 2019, the Bank of Ghana revoked the company’s licence as part of the broader financial sector clean-up.

Following the revocation, Groupe Nduom challenged the decision at the High Court in Accra.

However, on January 24, 2024, the High Court upheld the Bank of Ghana’s decision to revoke the licence.

Ndoum petitions Mahama on GN bank issues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Nduom paid a courtesy call on then-candidate for president, John Mahama, ahead of his election victory.

During the visit, he petitioned Mahama to restore the license of his GN Bank if elected.

Source: YEN.com.gh