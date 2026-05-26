A 23-year-old hairdressing apprentice, Hajia Hawa, has gone missing after reportedly being swept into floodwaters near the Swedru Mandela Market

A three-day search led by the Swedru Asafo Company and community volunteers has so far failed to locate her

Family members suspect she may have been carried into the overflowing Akora River and have expressed gratitude for the ongoing support and efforts

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A 23-year-old hairdressing apprentice, Hajia Hawa, has gone missing after reportedly drowning on Friday, May 22, 2026, when she slipped into a large drainage channel near the Swedru Mandela Market in the Central Region during a period of heavy rainfall.

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, eyewitness accounts suggest she was caught up in rapidly rising floodwaters after the downpour intensified, leaving her unable to escape before she was carried away.

A 23-year-old apprentice goes missing in Swedru after being swept away by floodwater during May 22, 2026 heavy rainfall. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: Getty Images

According to her family, Hawa was the youngest child and had been on a routine errand at the time of the incident.

Her senior sister, Hadiya Mustapha, told the Ghana News Agency that Hawa was on a routine errand when the incident occurred:

“Hawa was on an errand to buy wigs from a supermarket near the Mandela Market when the incident occurred.”

Swedru community search effort yields no results

Following the incident, the matter was reported to local opinion leaders, who mobilised community members and search teams in an effort to locate her.

The Swedru Asafo Company has since led a three-day search operation, but Hawa remains unaccounted for despite their sustained efforts.

There are suspicions that the apprentice may have been swept further downstream into the Akora River, which is believed to have overflowed its banks as a result of the heavy rains.

The swollen waterway has complicated search efforts, making it difficult for rescuers to trace her whereabouts.

Hadiya Mustapha expressed appreciation to all those involved in the search, including community members and volunteers who have supported the family during the difficult period.

Search efforts are continuing as the family and community hold onto hope for clarity on Hawa’s whereabouts.

NADMO shares list of flood-prone areas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that NADMO had a list of Greater Accra's flood-prone districts during the escalating rainy season warnings.

Climate change and urbanisation contribute to increased flooding risks across Ghana's key regions.

Specific areas within Ledzokuku and Ayawaso municipalities are highlighted as particularly vulnerable.

Source: YEN.com.gh