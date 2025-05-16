The Minister of Energy and Green Transitions, John Jinapor, has assured there is no power crisis on the horizon, amid fuel stock concerns.

He told Citi News the government is taking proactive steps to maintain a stable power supply.

The Minister of Energy and Green Transitions, John Jinapor, downplays power crisis concerns. Source: Ministry of Finance

Jinapor’s comments came after reports Ghana had 2.6 days’ worth of fuel stock left for power generation.

“On fuel stock, we did indicate to them that we have 2.6 days of fuel,” the Minister confirmed. “But I also did say that fortunately, the Ministry of Finance has supported us—we’ve procured 450,000 barrels of light crude oil arriving this weekend.”

Jinapor described the situation as under control, dismissing speculation of a looming nationwide power shortage.

“So, it is true that we have 2.6 days of stock. The good news is that we have 450,000 barrels coming in, so we shouldn’t panic. We will be okay. No—[there is no looming power crisis],” he assured.

