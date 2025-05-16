Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Energy Minister John Jinapor Downplays Power Crisis Fears: “We Shouldn’t Panic”
Ghana

Energy Minister John Jinapor Downplays Power Crisis Fears: “We Shouldn’t Panic”

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read

The Minister of Energy and Green Transitions, John Jinapor, has assured there is no power crisis on the horizon, amid fuel stock concerns.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

He told Citi News the government is taking proactive steps to maintain a stable power supply.

Minister of Energy and Green Transitions, John Jinapor, Dumsor, Power, Fuel
The Minister of Energy and Green Transitions, John Jinapor, downplays power crisis concerns. Source: Ministry of Finance
Source: Facebook

Jinapor’s comments came after reports Ghana had 2.6 days’ worth of fuel stock left for power generation.

“On fuel stock, we did indicate to them that we have 2.6 days of fuel,” the Minister confirmed. “But I also did say that fortunately, the Ministry of Finance has supported us—we’ve procured 450,000 barrels of light crude oil arriving this weekend.”

Jinapor described the situation as under control, dismissing speculation of a looming nationwide power shortage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“So, it is true that we have 2.6 days of stock. The good news is that we have 450,000 barrels coming in, so we shouldn’t panic. We will be okay. No—[there is no looming power crisis],” he assured.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Hot: