Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing iron rods from the Agenda 111 hospital project site at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The two are in the custody of the Kasoa Ofaakor Jei River Police.

Adom news reported that a third suspect is on the run. The arrested persons were found with 31 pieces of 18-millimetre iron rods in their tricycle.

During interrogation, they allegedly admitted to the crime, explaining that it was their second time stealing iron rods from the site.

The three were leaving the site with the tricycle but were intercepted by security men at the Odupong Ofaakor Senior High School.

They subsequently fled with the stolen property and were chased down with the help of some community members.

The Agenda 111 project, initiated by the Government of Ghana during Nana Akufo-Addo's presidency, aims to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare by constructing hospitals in every district and region. This will thereby advance universal health coverage and support the attainment of SDG 3.

The project includes the design, construction, and commissioning of 101 district hospitals, seven regional hospitals, two psychiatric hospitals, and the redevelopment of existing facilities. All hospitals will feature staff accommodation and a model for accelerated health infrastructure development.

With not even a single one of the hospitals operational yet, the present administration has accused its predecessor of leaving no dedicated source of funding for the "gargantuan project", bringing work at various project sites to a standstill.

Source: YEN.com.gh