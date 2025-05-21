The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George, has given new assurances about the cost of data prices

George has urged calm from Ghanaians, saying data prices will start to drop by the end of 2025

The minister said a committee formed to address the issue has already completed its work earlier than expected

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George, has assured Ghanaians that data prices will go down by the end of 2025.

He gave this assurance during the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day event on May 19,

3News reported that the minister acknowledged the frustration over high internet costs.

“My promise was that by the end of this year, we will see prices drop—and my promise remains. Just trust the process."

“I’ve been trending over the weekend on X because people think data costs must be cheaper by just the stroke of my pen."

George explained that a committee has been formed to address the issue and has already completed its work ahead of schedule.

Despite recent assurances, the minister has faced significant pressure online as Ghanaian push for the positive trajectory of the economy to extend to data prices.

Commenting on the minister's call for patience, Samuel Yeboah of Tech In Twi reminded of the tariffs on data prices that could be affected.

"...there’s over 39% in tariffs on every data purchase — tariffs that were never passed through Parliament under the previous government. Removing those tariffs will cut data prices before pushing further. "

"There’s no prize in promising — The true victory lies in eliminating that 39% and still push to make data more affordable to the general public."

