The Minister for Communication, Digital and Technology, Sam George, has disclosed that Ghanaians will enjoy free data on specific holidays in Ghana

In a viral video, Honourable Sam George explained that he wanted Ghanaians to enjoy free data on eighteen holidays

Some social media users have commented on Honourable Sam George's trending video on Instagram

Communication Minister Sam Nartey George has announced that Ghanaians will benefit from cheaper and enhanced data bundles on five national holidays in 2025 as a result of an agreement reached with telecommunications companies.

During an interview on Joy News’ PM Express, the Ningo Prampram MP elaborated on the negotiations with telco CEOS, highlighting efforts to make data more affordable for the public.

Sam George says Ghanaians will enjoy cheaper prices on five national holidays. Photo credit: @samgeorge.

Source: Instagram

Honourable Sam George stated that he initially proposed enhanced data offerings for 18 national holidays, but negotiations led to a compromise to provide these benefits on five specific holidays: Independence Day, May Day, Republic Day, Founders’ Day, and Farmers’ Day.

This initiative builds upon the success of the Independence Day data relief program, which featured enhanced packages.

Sam George indicated that similar packages will be made available on the specified holidays, ensuring greater accessibility to data services for all Ghanaians.

In addition to these holiday offers, Honourable Sam George disclosed that the establishment of a committee has already submitted a comprehensive roadmap aimed at reducing data prices more broadly.

He clarified that while immediate reductions across the entire market may not be feasible, targeted programs for specific demographics will be implemented as more data becomes available.

The Ministry is collaborating with regulatory bodies to establish databases that will identify and provide tailored solutions for targeted groups. This data-driven approach is seen as key to successfully reducing costs.

Furthermore, Sam George outlined the structural challenges affecting data pricing, specifically addressing taxation and power costs as significant barriers.

He spoke about plans to engage the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to develop a telecommunications tariff structure similar to that which benefits the mining sector, thus advocating for more favourable power rates for telecom providers.

Through this comprehensive approach, the Ministry aims to implement sustainable reforms in data pricing, with Minister George expressing gratitude for the collaboration of industry stakeholders in this effort. While he acknowledged that significant changes won't occur overnight, he assured the public that the impact of these initiatives would soon be felt across the country.

The video of Sam George's interview with Joy News is below:

Sam George talks about SIM registration

Sam George has voiced serious concerns regarding the puzzling disappearance of personal data collected from Ghanaians during a recent nationwide SIM registration exercise.

Speaking to Joy News, the Minister stated that despite being in office for over two months, the authorities still do not know the current location of this critical data.

“Some private app developer seems to have it,” he stated, emphasising the lack of accountability in the process. You don’t know who holds the data. When you inquire, the response is that the private developer who created the app is the one in possession of it. Yet, when approached, the developer claims that they transmitted the data directly to the telecommunications companies.”

The video of Sam George's interview is below:

