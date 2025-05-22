Former Attorney-General Godfred Dame has spoken for the first time on his involvement as Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo's lawyer in her fight against her possible impeachment.

Dame told Joy News that concerns about conflict of interest in the matter were unfounded after the Chief Justice sued to halt all proceedings of a committee established to investigate petitions for her removal from office.

3News reported that he maintained that he was interested in challenging the unconstitutional manner in which the removal process had been handled.

“It is about time that good men in this country speak for what is righteous and what is right. If there is any Attorney-General who, right from his appointment, has stood up for the judiciary and spoken against attacks on it, it is myself."

"It is not right and must be corrected. It is about time that proper things are stood for in this country. We cannot let people mislead the public and let it go uncorrected.”

Torkonoo was appointed the Chief Justice under the same regime in which Dame served as Attorney-General.

In the lawsuit, she has requested the Supreme Court stop two judges, Justices Gabriel Scott Pwamang and Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, from participating in the process, because she fears they are biased.

