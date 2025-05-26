Ghana has temporarily closed its embassy in Washington, D.C., following a corruption scandal

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said drastic measures are being taken following the scandal

The minister singled out one Fred Kwarteng, a locally recruited IT staff member employed in August 2017

Ghana has temporarily closed its embassy in Washington, D.C., following allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the temporary closure while announcing the government's plans for the embassy.

In a statement, Ablakwa said the move was regrettable but necessary.

The minister named one Fred Kwarteng, a locally recruited IT staff member employed in August 2017, who admitted to creating an unauthorised link on the embassy’s website to charge unapproved fees.

This link redirected visa and passport applicants to his private firm, where fees of up to US$60 were charged.

"His illegal extra charges, which were not approved by the ministry and parliament as required under the Fees and Charges Act, ranges from US$29.75 to US$60 per applicant."

Ablakwa said investigations reveal that he and his collaborators operated this illegal scheme for at least 5 years.

The case has been referred to the Attorney-General for possible prosecution.

Fate of staff in Ghana embassy in US

Ablakwa further said Foreign Ministry staff posted to the Washington D.C. mission have been recalled to Accra.

The embassy’s IT department has been dissolved, and all locally recruited staff have been suspended.

The minister also said the Auditor-General has been tasked with conducting a full forensic audit to determine the total financial loss to the state.

"Any inconvenience these radical measures may cause visa and passport applicants is regretted."

