The General Legal Council has been petitioned to sanction former Attorney-General Godfred Dame for alleged professional misconduct in his handling of the controversial ambulance case.

The complaint, lodged by one Daniel Kwame Ofosu-Appiah, alleged ethical breaches by Dame after he was found to have been in touch with Richard Jakpa, one of the accuseds, outside the hearing.

In the petition date May 22, 2025 Joy News reported that Ofosu-Appiah alleged that Dame attempted to improperly influence Jakpa.

Central to the complaint is an audio recording, admitted in evidence in the criminal case, which captures a private conversation between Dame and Jakpa.

According to the petitioner, the recording proves the Dame tried to coerce Jakpa.

Ofosu-Appiah argues that Dame’s actions amount to professional misconduct under multiple provisions of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 2020 (L.I. 2423).

These include:

Rule 1(c): Failure to act with honesty, integrity, and professionalism.

Rule 8(1): Engaging in conduct involving deceit or misrepresentation.

Rule 13(1)(a) & (b): Direct communication with a represented party.

Rule 54: Attempt to improperly influence a witness.

Rule 61: Conduct likely to discredit the legal profession.

Rule 76(2)(a): Compromise of the administration of justice.

Rule 89(a): Broad provision covering general professional misconduct.

The petition further urges the GLC to consider imposing appropriate sanctions, as provided under Section 16 of the Legal Profession Act. These include reprimand, suspension, or even striking off the roll of lawyers.

“The actions of Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame, as confirmed by judicial admission of evidence, have undermined public confidence in the legal profession and in our system of justice."

Source: YEN.com.gh