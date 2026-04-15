Ghanaian TikTok star Medy, known for his resemblance to Medikal, has been hospitalised with a serious health problem

In a video, the social media personality detailed his current condition and appealed to Ghanaians for financial assistance

Content creator Medy's current state amid his battle with illness has triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaian netizens

Ghanaian TikTok content creator Courage Agbadzivor, popularly known as Medy or Young Medikal, is currently in the hospital due to a serious health issue.

Ghanaian content creator Medy is in the hospital amid his battle with a serious illness. Photo source: @b2smedy_, @scorpnewstv

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by TikTok blogger Scorp News TV on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Medy, popularly known for his striking resemblance to award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal, was seen interacting with a colleague during a live session.

In the video, the content creator was sleeping on a hospital bed with a nasal cannula as he shared details about his medical condition.

Medy was near tears as he noted that he had spent a week in a medical facility with a health problem.

He appeared to be in serious distress as he shared that he was unable to walk due to his current condition and that his heartbeat abnormally increased whenever he attempted to move.

According to Medy, he almost collapses whenever he tries to move.

He said:

"I have been sick for one week now. I can't walk. If I try to move, then my heart will be beating so fast, and then I feel like collapsing. If I try to walk, my heart will beat fast, and my breath control too increases."

The content creator stated that the doctors had carried out medical tests on him and had prescribed him some medicines.

Medy noted that he had spent a lot of money on his treatment after being transferred from a municipal health centre to a government hospital.

The TikTok personality also appealed to Ghanaians for financial assistance.

The TikTok video of Medy speaking about his health problems is below:

Who is Ghanaian content creator Medy?

Medy, real name Courage Agbadzivor, is a popular Ghanaian TikTok content creator known for his striking resemblance to rapper Medikal.

He is a graduate of the Akatsi Senior High Technical School in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Medy gained popularity a few years ago after joining fellow content creator Robest GH's 4 Kings group, a collective of individuals with striking resemblances to top musicians like Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Medikal, and Mr Drew.

Bukom Banku receives medical treatment at a local hospital amid a battle with illness. Photo source: @officialbukombanku

Source: TikTok

The group's popularity landed them appearances on high-profile shows, leading them to venture into the music industry with a few music releases.

The 4 Kings group later disbanded after Robest GH's public fallout with the members, against whom he levelled several allegations.

The TikTok video of Medy with his colleagues in the 4 Kings group is below:

Medy's battle with illness stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Top Update TV commented:

"Hmm."

Kwame Baah said:

"I pray some of the rich men in Ghana come to his aid."

Maame Serwaa wrote:

"This world 😭. May God help him."

Bukom Banku hospitalised amid health issues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bukom Banku was hospitalised amid his battle with health issues.

Footage of the retired boxer turned content creator receiving treatment sparked concern among Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh