Real Madrid were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League after falling 4-3 to Bayern Munich in a high-scoring, tense match that ended 6-4 on aggregate for the Germans.

In the final minutes of the game as Madrid desperately sought to get back into the game, the pressure and tension on the pitch was immense.

One of these incidents involved Vinicius and Jude Bellingham in the 82nd minute, when the Englishman criticized the Brazilian for not passing him the ball in a clear scoring opportunity.

Vinicius’s response was immediate and visible, telling his teammate to shut up with “What do you want? What do you want? Shut your mouth,” an image that reflected the frustration of the moment in a match that ultimately led to the elimination from the competition for ‘Los Blancos’.

Source: YEN.com.gh