Priscilla Ofori, the second wife of the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, celebrated her birthday on April 15, 2026

DLFM, a radio station owned by Daddy Lumba, as he was popularly called, celebrated his second wife on social media

Ghanaians on social media who saw the post thronged the comment section to share varied opinions on her birthday celebration

DLFM, a radio station owned by the late music legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, celebrated his second wife on her birthday.

Daddy Lumba, as he was popularly called, set up and owned a radio station located in North Legon, Greater Accra Region. The radio station started operations in September 2022 to promote highlife music and Ghanaian culture.

Daddy Lumba’s radio station sends a heartfelt message to Odo Broni on her birthday. Photo credit: @MBawumia & @DaddyLumbaOfficial

Source: Facebook

Following the family feud after Daddy Lumba's death, Ghanaian media personality Chris Vincent disclosed what he claims is the ownership structure of DL FM in a Facebook post.

His claims came after reports that Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, was demanding a share of the late musician’s properties.

Chris Vincent shared documents he claimed were obtained from the Registrar-General’s Department.

The alleged documents indicated that DL FM operates under a company known as Bravo Multimedia Limited.

According to the documents, the registration forms listed Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, as the owner of the popular radio station in Accra.

DLFM celebrate Odo Broni on her birthday

On April 15, 2026, DLFM shared a post on Facebook to celebrate Priscilla Fosuh, popularly known as Odo Broni.

Even though the message was short, they described Odo Broni as an amazing director and wished her well.

"Happy birthday to the amazing Director of DLFM, Mrs Priscilla Fosuh. God bless your new age mummy, Odo Broni."

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens celebrate Odo Broni on her birthday

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by DLFM on Facebook. Read them below:

Bernard Tetey Osame-Djangmah said:

"Waaa ooooo She is an April-born and shares the same date with Kofi Kinaata."

Awula Annie Tsui Anaa wrote:

"Woooow! No wonder I love her so much...saa na we share the same birthday. Have a blessed day, Obaapa...' food that is covered is never eaten by animals.' Cheers to many more decades in life and with good health...clock it."

Ike Ortega said:

"Dorinda Smith-Arthur says we should call her a wife. Happy birthday, by force, Mrs."

Araba Targoe wrote:

"How this woman has been able to survive with all the attacks from social and traditional media needs to be studied. Her patience and calmness are very rare. Happy Birthday 🎂, Madam. May God give you strength as a single mother to take care of all the 5 kids. I know we will definitely one day get to know your side of the story."

Esther Yaa Fremaah said:

"Oo so you be April born wey your head strong like this...God have mercy on you."

Source: YEN.com.gh