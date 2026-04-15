Furious youth barricaded the Walewale Municipal Coordinating Director's office as part of a protest

Protesters demanded the director's replacement due to absenteeism and dissatisfaction with development delays

Internal political tensions may fuel unrest as municipal workers recover from the shocking incident

Angry Walewale residents barricaded the office of the Walewale Municipal Coordinating Director on April 14.

A group of agitated youth caused the director, Justice Bayon, to flee for safety, as they stormed the offices at the district assembly.

Walewale Youth Storm Coordinating Director’s Office, Lock It Up Over Accusations Of Incompetence

Source: Facebook

Radio Tamale reported that the actions of the youth caused panic among staff and visitors.

Bayon fled the offices before they arrived because he had got word of their actions.

Upon arrival, the youth allegedly forced their way into parts of the office and proceeded to lock up the Director’s office, disrupting official activities.

The protesting youth accused the Director of absenteeism and incompetence in the discharge of his duties.

"We no longer need him. We are appealing to the government to replace him, as we are deeply dissatisfied.”

The group also fired a warning at the local government head over delays in development projects.

Some observers suggest the unrest may also be tied to ongoing internal political tensions within the municipality.

No injuries were officially reported, but the incident left municipal workers shaken.

Source: YEN.com.gh