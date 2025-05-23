NPP's Adenta Kumi Picked Up in Dawn Raid by NIB Operatives
- A video has been released showing the arrest of Alfred Ababio Kumi, aka Adenta Kumi
- Kumi was arrested by National Intelligence Bureau operatives on the morning of May 23, 2025
- Ababio recently petitioned President John Mahama to dissolve the committee probing the Chief Justice
The video shows that Kumi was arrested by National Intelligence Bureau operatives on the morning of May 23.
The reason for the arrest remains unclear, and there has been no official update from the government.
Ababio recently petitioned President John Mahama to dissolve the committee probing the Chief Justice after controversially alleging that on May 15, 2025, after the committee’s inaugural sitting, chairman of the committee Justice Pwamang, along with Supreme Court Justice Yonni Kulendi, were seen dining with Thaddeus Sory, counsel for the man pushing to have the Chief Justice removed.
He claimed they were overheard discussing matters related to the petition.
