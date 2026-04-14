Access to car ownership had become easier in Ghana as banks, online platforms, and dealerships introduced flexible loan options for buyers

Financial institutions such as Stanbic Bank Ghana and Fidelity Bank Ghana offered structured plans with longer repayment periods and reduced upfront costs

Platforms like Autochek Africa simplified the process by allowing Ghanaians to compare multiple loan offers in one place

The cost of buying a car in Ghana has quietly become a big concern for many people. Prices keep going up, and for most, paying everything at once is just not realistic anymore.

Car loan options in Ghana: Banks and dealerships you should know. Image credit: Autochek & Stanbic heights Saasepedia

Source: UGC

Because of that, more Ghanaians are now looking at car loans as a way around the situation.

YEN.com.gh compiled some alternatives and platforms that are currently making it easier for people to access vehicle financing without going through too much stress.

Where car loans are accessible highlighted

One option that keeps coming up is Autochek Africa. It is basically an online platform where you can check available cars and apply for a loan at the same time.

Instead of moving from bank to bank, everything is handled in one place, which some buyers say saves them time.

Even with that, banks still play a major role. Names like Stanbic Bank Ghana, Fidelity Bank Ghana, and Access Bank Ghana are still among the first places people turn to.

Their loan packages usually cover part of the car cost, then the rest is paid over time.

Other banks, including Republic Bank Ghana and Société Générale Ghana, also offer similar deals, especially for salaried workers. Once your documents are in place, the process is not as complicated as many expect.

Interestingly, some car dealers are now part of the whole setup too. Companies like CFAO Motors Ghana work with banks to give customers payment plans right at the point of purchase.

So instead of sorting out money first before choosing a car, everything can be arranged together.

For those who do not meet bank requirements, there are still other options. Some non-bank lenders like Bayport Financial Services Ghana also provide loans, although their interest rates tend to be higher.

Because of that, people are often advised to go through the terms carefully before signing anything.

Across the board, most lenders will ask for similar things. Proof of income, Ghana Card, and bank statements usually come up.

There is also a deposit involved, which can range from about 10 to 30 per cent. Another thing that can affect approval is the age of the car, since some institutions prefer newer models.

With more players entering the space, car loans are gradually becoming a common option in Ghana. But as some buyers have pointed out, getting the car is one thing, keeping up with the payments is another, so choosing carefully still matters.

A Ghanaian woman shares where workers earning GH¢1,500 and above can get reliable car loans. Image credit: Getty Images & Florencecms

Source: Getty Images

Content strategist shared car loan platforms

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker and content strategist, Florence, shared three institutions where locals can check if they are eligible to get a car through structured payment options.

Via social media, she advised viewers not to rush into payments and urged them to properly research every company, visit their offices, and verify details before committing fully.

Her video sparked interest because many young workers and business owners are constantly looking for trusted ways to own a car without paying the full amount at once.

Source: YEN.com.gh