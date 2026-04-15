Honda Civic prices in Ghana ranged widely, starting from about GH₵70,000 for older models to over GH₵430,000 for brand new ones, depending on year and condition

Mid-range options like 2013 to 2018 models remained popular among buyers due to their balance of affordability and modern features

Car dealers noted that factors like mileage, trim level, and whether the car was foreign used or locally used played a big role in determining the final price

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The Honda Civic has quietly held its place as one of the most reliable choices on the Ghanaian car market, especially for buyers who want something practical but still a bit stylish.

Honda Civic price guide in Ghana for 2026 buyers. Image credit: Freepik, CarfolioDeals, Official_Youngshine_300

Source: TikTok

It is not the cheapest car around, but many still go for it because of its durability and relatively low maintenance over time.

A quick check across listings and dealer yards showed that prices in 2026 vary widely, and it all comes down to the year and condition of the car.

Prices of Honda Civic models in Ghana

Older models, particularly those from around 2006 to 2012, are still on the market and usually sell between GH₵70,000 and GH₵100,000. These are often the entry point for many first-time buyers.

Move a few years up, and the price starts to change. Models between 2013 and 2016 are commonly seen within the GH₵110,000 to GH₵200,000 range.

These ones come with better interiors and improved driving comfort, which explains why many people still target them.

For newer versions, especially 2017 to 2020 models, buyers are looking at around GH₵180,000 to GH₵270,000. At this level, the Civic begins to feel more modern, with upgraded features and a more refined look.

Recent models from 2021 going up are even more expensive, often sitting between GH₵260,000 and GH₵350,000 or more. Brand new units can cross GH₵430,000, depending on the specification.

Car dealer shared the usual buyer's request

One dealer, Edward Marfo, speaking about the trend, said:

“Most people come asking for a clean foreign used Civic because they believe it lasts longer, so those always go for a higher price.”

Beyond the year, other details also matter. Mileage, accident history and engine type can all push the price up or down. That is why buyers are usually advised to take their time and inspect properly before making any payment.

Even with the rising prices, the Honda Civic continues to attract attention. For many, it is still seen as a safe option that delivers value over time without too much stress.

YEN.com.gh looks at how much a Toyota Vitz costs in Ghana in 2026, as an expert gives insight for potential buyers. Image credit: Freepik, meech-003 & Vida De Car Diva

Source: TikTok

Prices of Toyota Vitz models in 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Toyota Vitz prices in Ghana range from GH₵50,000 to GH₵135,000, depending on year, condition and origin.

Older locally used models remain the cheapest options, while newer foreign used ones attract higher prices.

Ghanaian car dealer Edward Marfo shared his experience with buyers searching for a durable Toyota Voxy.

Source: YEN.com.gh