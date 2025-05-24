On Friday, May 23, 2025, a youth activist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was arrested by NIB officials

Alfred Ababio Kumi, popularly called Adenta Kumi, was later released that same day after the Minority Leader in Parliament intervened

His supporters accused the governing NDC of political intimidation and condemned the act

A youth activist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alfred Ababio Kumi, popularly called Adenta Kumi, has been released from the custody of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Adenta Kumi is also a former parliamentary aspirant of the NPP. He was released after a high-level engagement between security officials and the Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

NIB officials release Alfred Ababio Kumi, aka Adenta Kumi following Afenyo-Markin's intervention. Photo credit: @aakumi001

Source: Facebook

Adenta Kumi was arrested on Friday, May 23, 2025 and charged with the publication of false news.

The charges came from comments he made on his X account and during a radio interview, concerning a petition he submitted to President John Dramani Mahama.

The petition demanded the dissolution of the committee which is investigating Chief Justice Getrude Torkonoo.

In his petition, Adenta Kumi accused members of the judiciary of some inappropriate behaviours which he claimed could compromise the integrity of the inquiry.

He claimed that on May 15, 2025, after the committee met for the first time, Justices Pwamang and Adibu-Asiedu—along with Supreme Court Justice Yonni Kulendi—were seen dining with Thaddeus Sory, the lawyer for petitioner Daniel Ofori, at Santoku Restaurant in the Airport Residential Area of Accra.

Adenta Kumi added that the four men were heard talking about the ongoing petition.

His allegations and subsequent development caused political controversy due to the effect it could have on judicial independence and freedom of expression.

Many who supported Adenta Kumi claimed his arrest was politically motivated and called on the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop intimidating citizens with security.

When he was released, Adenta Kumi first went to the NPP party head office and was welcomed by some bigwigs with cheers.

Netizens react to Adenta Kumi's release

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

@joromi_ said:

"A man they say has lost a child is here praising the elephant symbol!🤦🏾‍♂️."

@Christe95308874 wrote:

"See them their time will come."

@DrAmedzro said:

"They seem to be enjoying opposition. Let's not ruin it for them."

@Gili1z wrote:

"These pple look so happy after all the mess they caused. any downfall of this party is a win for this country. i just cant imagine seeing this folks in power again.would be tearing my hair out."

@elorm_aye said:

"This guy’s wife had a mscarriage? Politics is sad, why would you even lie about this? And if it’s true why is he out preaching ‘party first’ if his wife is suffering? Your 65yr old mum was hit and this is what you do when you are released on bail, it’s interesting."

Adenta Kumi's mother defends her son

YEN.com.gh reported that Adenta Kumi's mother shed tears over the treatment that was meted out to her son.

In an interview, the elderly woman recounted what went on when National Security operatives raided the house.

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have reacted to the concerns of Adenta Kumi's mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh