A Ghanaian lady who was posted to Toklokpo D/A Basic School for her national service has completed the one-year mandatory requirement

Before leaving the school and the community completely, Mabel Aglago organised a mini 'our day' for the students to show her love to them

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on the thoughtful gesture

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Mabel Aglago, a former National Service personnel (NSP) at Toklokpo D/A Basic School, put smiles on the faces of the students when she organised a party for them.

Mabel Aglago, a former NSS personnel, organises a mini 'our day' for her pupils at the end of her service. Photo credit: @askghmedia

Source: Twitter

The former NSP organised the feast for the pupils as a farewell party after she completed her one-year mandatory National Service.

In a video on X, Mabel Aglago served her pupils with jollof rice and added a bottle of juice for everyone.

"It's my last day at Toklokpo D/A Basic School. So I decided to do 'our day' for them because the kids, the staff, the community, they've been so lovely and kind to me. So I felt like I had to have this small party to appreciate them for being so kind to me. Basically, I just want to show them how much I love them."

Mabel Aglago stated that because of her limited funds, she was able to serve only five classes.

She expressed her gratitude to the students, teachers and those in the community for the warmth and love. She also appreciated those who supported her so she could feed the children.

Watch the X video below:

NSP's farewell party stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@mhaarmie_abrafi said:

"Imagine being absent from school that day and hearing your classmates talk about it the next day 🤣."

@sumani1975 wrote:

"I personally applaud you for showing love and care to the pupils in the school that you offered your one-year mandatory National Service. I urge you to carry the same character as exhibited with you anywhere you go. God will continue to bless you in abundance 🙏."

@Dougie_Triks said:

"I’m looking at the school uniforms, desks, the cupboards, the roof, the board, the school building and the whole set-up. It still feels like we never left 1990 as a country. Make nobody lie you; Ghana is nowhere near development. Those who went to public schools can relate."

@1street_light wrote:

"And long after she's gone, this touch will be inscribed in their hearts forever. There's pure joy for the one who impacts."

@Annie06walters said:

"May God bless her🙌🏽."

@quophiappiah wrote:

"Glad to know that she indeed enjoyed her stay there, and thanks to the community for receiving and supporting her throughout her stay. I hope some good and memorable experiences were built. It's never a bad thing to serve our people in the countryside. The experiences built in the process are unimaginable."

@NanaMorris90 said:

"God richly bless you, Madam, your labour will never be in vain."

Source: YEN.com.gh