The Deputy Chief of Staff, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has once again publicly criticised the court’s handling of the divorce case between businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) and his wife, Joana Quaye.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo Publicly Criticises Judge Over RNAQ Divorce Case Comments, Video

Source: UGC

Speaking at an event themed “Lawyers in National Development as a Human Right Advocate”, the gender activist and legal practitioner expressed strong disagreement with comments attributed to the presiding judge in the matter.

She said she was particularly concerned about what she described as derogatory remarks directed at the petitioner, Joana Quaye.

The case involves Joana Quaye, who filed for divorce after 16 years of marriage, citing issues including physical [Expletive], emotional distress, infedilty, among other grounds.

In the ruling, the court declined her GH₵50 million compensation request. Instead, it awarded her GH₵300,000 as a lump sum, a one-third share of the couple’s house at Dansoman, two Jaguar FX vehicles, and GH₵5,000 monthly upkeep for their three children.

Watch as Nana Oye Bampoe Addo speaks on RNAQ and Joana's divorce case in the Facebook video below.

Nana Bampoe drags Judge on "attractive" comment

Reports from the proceedings suggest the judge made remarks, including the view that “marriage is not an investment,” comments amongst others, which have since drawn public attention and debate among legal observers and advocacy groups.

This is not the first time Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has spoken on the matter. She has previously raised concerns about the tone and nature of judicial commentary in the case, again questioning the basis for denying alimony and the language used in the ruling.

She further stated that the judge who presided over the case is a former classmate of hers, adding a personal dimension to her renewed criticism.

During her address, she read out a detailed statement expressing her concerns about what she described as problematic judicial commentary in matrimonial cases.

She said:

“A judgment delivered by my own classmate, His Lordship Justice Justin Dowgo, has generated significant public concern. This is one of several decisions that expose a worrying culture where, in resolving matrimonial disputes, judges sometimes subject parties, especially women, to derogatory and objectifying commentary clothed in obiter dicta, and what is often styled as judicial activism.”

She further questioned aspects of the ruling, particularly the treatment of alimony:

“I find aspects of the final orders profoundly troubling. In addressing a legitimate claim of alimony, the judge described it as ridiculous and suggested that alimony belongs to an era. He further remarked that the petitioner is very much attractive and capable of remarrying at any time.”

The Deputy Chief of Staff continued that such remarks were unnecessary and inappropriate:

“These were not only unnecessary observations, but they are also unfortunate. They distract from the solemn duty of adjudication and risk reducing litigants, particularly women, to stereotypes rather than rights-bearing citizens before the court of law.”

She concluded her remarks by emphasising the role of the judiciary:

“The court must not only do justice, but the court must also speak justice.”

The comments have added renewed attention to the high-profile divorce case, which continues to generate public discussion around matrimonial law, judicial language, and gender fairness in court rulings.

FIDA Ghana has raised concerns over judicial remarks in a high-profile divorce ruling involving Joana Quaye. Photo credit: BillsMicroccredit, Jacobs Stock photography/Getty Images, BBC Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

International women lawyers weigh in on RNAQ divorce

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ghana has expressed strong concern over certain comments made in a recent High Court judgement involving Ghanaian millionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his former wife, Joana Quaye, describing the remarks as inappropriate and inconsistent with gender-sensitive adjudication.

In a petition addressed to the judiciary, FIDA Ghana said it was not challenging the court’s authority to determine disputes before it but was instead raising concerns about portions of the reasoning and language used in the judgment delivered on 20 January 2026.

The organisation specifically objected to remarks attributed to the presiding judge, suggesting that the petitioner, Joana Quaye, was “physically attractive” and “capable of remarrying anytime she felt like", arguing that such considerations were irrelevant to the determination of financial relief and alimony in divorce proceedings.

Source: YEN.com.gh