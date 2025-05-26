The government has approved the exemption of electricity bills for selected strategic institutions, following a Cabinet decision chaired by President John Dramani Mahama.

The exemption covers the Office of the President and outfits under the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education.

The government approves the exemption of electricity bills for selected strategic institutions. Source: John Abdula Jinapor

Source: Facebook

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, said the move is to safeguard the uninterrupted operations of essential national services in key sectors.

Citi News reported that these key sectors include security, health, and education.

Under the directive, the Ministry of Finance will absorb the electricity costs for these institutions through their approved budget allocations.

The exemptions are strictly limited to core operational units, excluding auxiliary and non-essential facilities.

In the Education Sector, the exemption applies to classrooms, universities, science and computer laboratories, lecture halls, and research facilities. It does not cover dormitories, dining halls, or recreational areas.

In the Health Sector, it includes hospitals, operating theatres, blood banks, medical laboratories, and wards. Staff residences and leisure facilities are excluded.

For the Defence Sector, only critical installations such as military intelligence, national defence communications, and emergency systems are covered. Non-emergency sites are excluded.

Under the Interior Ministry, police and emergency response units are included, while other facilities remain outside the exemption.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), in the statement, have been directed to intensify revenue collection efforts from institutions not covered under the exemption.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh