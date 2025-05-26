Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has been charged with illegal mining-related offences.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Boasiako spoke to the press after being granted bail by the Criminal Investigations Department.

"The charge they have put on me is that I am engaged in galamsey.”

He said he has produced his mining license and denied mining in forest reserves.

He said he told the police to present evidence of the illegal mining in the forests.

Source: YEN.com.gh