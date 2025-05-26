Chairman Wontumi Charged With Galamsey Related Offenses, Granted Bail By CID
Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has been charged with illegal mining-related offences.
Boasiako spoke to the press after being granted bail by the Criminal Investigations Department.
"The charge they have put on me is that I am engaged in galamsey.”
He said he has produced his mining license and denied mining in forest reserves.
He said he told the police to present evidence of the illegal mining in the forests.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.