Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa or Mama Pat, has confirmed receiving a writ of summons from gospel musician Empress Gifty in a brewing legal feud that has gripped the attention of many on social media.

In a video posted online, Agradaa admitted to the service of the legal document, which was reportedly issued over defamation claims.

The televangelist, who has been involved in a back-and-forth with Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, did not appear shaken by the court action.

Instead, she welcomed the challenge, declaring boldly that she would meet Mrs Adorye in court.

Agradaa explained in the video that although she initially chose silence when Hopeson Adorye made public comments she considered threatening and defamatory, she had a strategy.

According to her, she wanted the Adoryes to make the first move - and now that they have, she is ready to strike back with legal firepower.

The summons reportedly stems from remarks Agradaa made during a live broadcast on May 13, 2025, which Empress Gifty claims were damaging to her reputation.

In response, Agradaa has hinted at filing a counter-suit against Hopeson Adorye, alleging that he issued threats against her during an interview.

The legal drama has triggered a debate online, with fans of both parties weighing in. While some believe the matter should be resolved privately, others are closely watching how the case unfolds.

So far, neither Empress Gifty nor Hopeson Adorye has responded publicly to Agradaa's latest comments.

