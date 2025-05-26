Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has met with the Criminal Investigations Department for questioning

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has met with the Criminal Investigations Department at the Police Headquarters in Accra for questioning.

Boasiako's legal team is being led by former Attorney General Godfred Dame.

He was also accompanied by the former Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, to the May 23 meeting.

It remains unclear why the controversial politician is being questioned.

Boasiako’s legal team is expected to address the media following the engagement with the Criminal Investigations Department.

The meeting comes after a combined team of National Security operatives and police officers stormed the residence of Boasiako on May 23

