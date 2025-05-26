Chairman Wontumi Meets With CID After Botched Raid, Godfred Dame Leads His Legal Team
- Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has met with the Criminal Investigations Department for questioning
- Boasiako legal team has been bolstered by former Attorney General Godfred Dame, who accompanied him
- Some National Security operatives have stormed the residence of Boasiako on May 23, 2025
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has met with the Criminal Investigations Department at the Police Headquarters in Accra for questioning.
Boasiako's legal team is being led by former Attorney General Godfred Dame.
He was also accompanied by the former Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, to the May 23 meeting.
It remains unclear why the controversial politician is being questioned.
Boasiako’s legal team is expected to address the media following the engagement with the Criminal Investigations Department.
The meeting comes after a combined team of National Security operatives and police officers stormed the residence of Boasiako on May 23
