The Ghana Embassy in Washington D.C., US, is expected to reopen on Thursday, May 29, resuming full consular services.

This follows the temporary closure due to a corruption scandal.

Ghana Embassy in Washington D.C., US, is expected to reopen on Thursday, May 29. Source: Ghana Embassy in US

A statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, May 27, said, a team of seasoned diplomats has been tasked to run the mission.

There is expected to be a total systems overhaul and revamp of the embassy’s operations.

“...an Information Technology team has already been deployed to reconfigure the website and payment platforms to do away with all unofficial and unauthorised links associated with the IT system or the Embassy.”

Why did Ghana shut down its embassy in the US?

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the discovery of some potential abuse of office and fraud.

The minister named one Fred Kwarteng, a locally recruited IT staff member employed in August 2017, who admitted to creating an unauthorised link on the embassy’s website to charge unapproved fees.

This link redirected visa and passport applicants to his private firm, where fees of up to US$60 were charged. This scheme is said to have run for at least five years.

The case has been referred to the Attorney-General for possible prosecution.

