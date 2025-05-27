Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, a journalist and former Chairman of the National Media Commission, has died aged 74.

The Daily Graphic reported that he died on May 26 in London.

Gyan-Apenteng became Chairman of the 8th National Media Commission from November 2015 to November 2018, taking after Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere.

He was a Consultant in Communication, Media and Culture and was also the President of the Ghana Association of Writers.

He had extensive experience in media, having practised for over 45 years as a reporter, editor, writer, teacher and trainer

