Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng: Renowned Journalist And Former NMC Chairman Passes On
Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, a journalist and former Chairman of the National Media Commission, has died aged 74.
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
The Daily Graphic reported that he died on May 26 in London.
Gyan-Apenteng became Chairman of the 8th National Media Commission from November 2015 to November 2018, taking after Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere.
He was a Consultant in Communication, Media and Culture and was also the President of the Ghana Association of Writers.
He had extensive experience in media, having practised for over 45 years as a reporter, editor, writer, teacher and trainer
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.