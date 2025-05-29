The Maaha Beach Resort was gutted by a fire, which spread from the neighbouring Vision Beach resort

The Ellembelle District Fire Commander, DO2 Mark Hamilton, said 18 rooms at the Maaha Beach Resort were destroyed

The Ghana National Fire Service downplayed concerns that it responded late to the Wednesday, May 28 fire

The Maaha Beach Resort in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region was gutted by a fire which spread from a neighbouring resort.

The May 28 evening fire destroyed several beachfront structures before being brought under control.

Fire ravages Vision Beach and Maaha Beach Resort

The blaze is believed to have started around 7 pm in the kitchen of Vision Beach, a neighbouring resort to Maaha, before spreading.

According to an eyewitness, the nearest fire tender from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant could not immediately extinguish the blaze due to the nature of the fire and the chemicals they use for firefighting.

The fire has since been brought under control

The Ellembelle District Fire Commander, DO2 Mark Hamilton, told Cit News 18 rooms at the Maaha Beach Resort were destroyed.

“For Maaha Beach, 18 rooms were affected. For Vision Resort, 15 rooms were affected. There were no casualties. As we speak, the situation is under control. The rooms that were affected had no occupants. Maaha is operational,” he stated.

DO2 Hamilton also claimed it took five minutes to respond to the fire, amid complaints of a late response time.

“The call was placed at 07:59 hours, and we arrived at the scene by 08:04 hours. There was no issue with the fire tender from Ghana Gas — in fact, that was the first one dispatched, and it arrived in under four minutes.

