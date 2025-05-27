The pleas of a developer fell on the deaf ears of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, as she supervised the demolition of his building, which was sited on the Sakumono Ramsar site.

Graphic Online identified the developer as McDonald Owusu, whose pleas were ignored by the state.

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council launched the demolition exercise targeting unauthorised structures built within waterways.

This is in reaction to recent flooding in the Greater Accra region.

The operation, which began on May 27, focuses on illegally erected buildings at ecologically sensitive Ramsar sites, including areas in Tema, Klagon, and the Sakumo Ramsar site.

According to regional authorities, the exercise is part of a broader effort to restore the capital’s natural watercourses and curb the perennial flooding that continues to wreak havoc on communities across Greater Accra.

