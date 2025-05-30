Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has been moved to the National Investigations Bureau headquarters at Ridge amid his continued detention.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

This has prompted another gathering of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hierarchy and supporters.

Protesting NPP supporters have blocked the road to the Bureau's office as police attempt to restore order.

Dr. Bawumia is expected to lead efforts to secure bail for Chairman Wontumi. Watch our broadcast here:

Boasiako was first arrested by EOCO on Tuesday, May 27, after leaving police questioning.

Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai said he is being investigated for fraud, causing financial loss to the state, and money laundering.

There are also asset recovery processes to take control of suspected proceeds of crime.

Boasiako is also under a second strand of investigation because of a larger international organised crime scheme.

NPP MPs mocked over protest

YEN.com.gh reported that the Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo mocked the Minority for ending its boycott of Parliament prematurely.

The Minority had threatened to boycott Parliament until Boasiako left EOCO custody.

NPP MPs made a surprising return to Parliament on May 30, ending their protest boycott that lasted less than 24 hours.

Adongo joked that they had abandoned Boasiako during proceedings in Parliament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh