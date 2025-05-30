Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, has mocked the Minority in Parliament for not committing to its protest of the perceived harsh bail conditions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.

NPP MPs made a surprising return to Parliament on May 30, 2025, ending their protest boycott that lasted less than 24 hours.

Isaac Adongo mocks the Minority in Parliament for abandoning the protest at EOCO over Chairman Wontumi's bail conditions. Source: Parliament of Ghana

Boasiako has been in custody since Tuesday, May 27, following his arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and has been unable to meet bail.

This prompted the Minority to say it would protest and boycott parliament until the bail conditions were eased.

In response to the short-lived protest, Adongo provided a moment of levity in Parliament.

“I think Wontumi will be very very sad that you are here talking. He was expecting you to sleep at EOCO with him. You abandoned him.”

