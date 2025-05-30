Dormaahene Osaagyefo Oseadeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II has reacted to the arrest and detention of Chairman Wontumi

In a video, he advised the Minority Leader on how to handle matters relating to their request for the Ashanti Regional Minister's release

Netizens who saw his video expressed mixed reactions, as some claimed he was teasing the NPP, while others hailed him for the advice

Dormaahene, Osaagyefo Oseadeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II, has shared his thoughts on the recent arrest of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

In a video shared online, the respected traditional ruler called on the government to ensure due process is followed in handling Chairman Wontumi’s case.

He also offered advice to the Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, on how best to address matters relating to Wontumi’s arrest and detention.

What happened at the EOCO headquarters?

On May 29, 2025, Mr. Afenyo-Markin joined protestors at the premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra to demand the release of Chairman Wontumi.

During the demonstration, he led party members to sit on the floor in protest - a move that drew mixed reactions from the public.

Responding to the incident, Dormaahene urged the Minority Leader not to repeat such actions, reminding him that he is a respected public figure and a lawyer. He encouraged Mr. Afenyo-Markin to maintain decorum while advocating for justice.

The chief further emphasised that Chairman Wontumi, like every Ghanaian citizen, deserves to be treated fairly and must go through the appropriate legal processes, regardless of his political affiliation.

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi remains in EOCO custody following his arrest on May 27, 2025. Though bail was granted, he has yet to meet the bail conditions.

Watch the video of the Dormaahene advising Afenyo-Markin below:

