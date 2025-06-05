The Court of Appeal in Accra has acquitted and discharged Yaw Asante Agyekum, who was wrongly convicted in 2002 as an alleged accomplice of robber Ataa Ayi.

Agyekum had served 23 years of a 35-year sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery before the court ruled that he had been wrongfully convicted.

Agyekum had been convicted of the crime of conspiracy to commit murder.

He was said to be a mechanic of Ayi, whose crew terrorised Accra in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Ayi and his crew were convicted of multiple counts of robbery.

Agyekum, however, appealed the sentence with his lawyers arguing that the prosecution was not able to link their client to any of the crimes.

Upon appeal, the court of appeal agreed with the lawyers of Agyekum, who had no legal representation when he was convicted, and thus set aside the conviction.

He recalled to the press that his daughter was just a month old when I went to jail.

