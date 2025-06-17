Kennedy Agyapong, during his 65th birthday, expressed his desire to win the 2028 elections and become Ghana's president

His long-time rival, Bishop Obinim, has spoken about the politician's ambition while in church preaching

Bishop Obinim reflected on the politician's actions against him five years ago, which collapsed his church

Bishop Obinim has spoken about Kennedy Agyapong's ambition to become the next president of Ghana.

Obinim Reacts To Kennedy Agyapong's 2028 Presidential Ambition

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwig and former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, expressed his desire to become the next president of Ghana during his 65th birthday on June 18, 2025.

While in church, the founder and leader of the International Gods Way Church established that Kennedy Agyapong never thought he would vie for the highest office.

According to Obinim, Kennedy was acting on recent insights from some religious figures.

He also referenced his brawl with the presidential aspirant five years ago, stating that the politician would have never bantered with him if he were thinking of becoming president at the time.

"If Kennedy Agyapong wanted to be president, he would have avoided me and others like Afia Schwarzenegger. Today, he sti has many detractors coming at him but he has decided to pay them.no mind," obinim said.

What happened between Kennedy Agyapong and Obinim?

Last year, Obinim recorded an extensive video recounting how Kennedy Agyapong's crusade against him depleted and bankrupted his church.

The controversial televangelist said in the video that he regretted facing the politician and admonished his church members to learn from his mistake.

"I used to have more than 1000 congregants, but when I met in church, I didn't even get 200 members. I wondered why I fought with him at all. That's why I am advising you all: if someone wants to fight you, assess your strength and that of the person and never try to fight," he said.

Kennedy Agyapong in his crusade against Obinim brought up several infidelity and money laundering accusations against him, making the preacher a target for security unity agencies.

"While I focused on the spiritual, he focused on the physical. It was only later that I realized I was in the hands of National Security, EOCO, BNI, Police CID, and SIU. I had been invited, and accused of money laundering, and taking someone's gold, which I had no idea about. By the time I realized it, it was already too late," he added.

Kennedy Agyapong serves breakfast on birthday

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong marked his 65th birthday on Monday, June 16, 2025, with a modest celebration at one of his residences.

The former Assin Central MP invited his campaign team and supporters to the gathering, where he personally served them breakfast.

In a video shared by blogger Sika Official, Agyapong was seen carrying a tray of bagels and humbly distributing them to excited supporters. Many hailed him as the next president of Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh