The daughter of Ataa Ayi's mechanic, who was arrested and jailed as his accomplice, has spoken after his release.

In a video, he expressed joy over the latest development in her father's case and promised to give him a treat when they finally got home.

The mechanic spent the past twenty years in prison for a crime he claims he did not commit. According to him, he was wrongly accused and jailed alongside Ataa Ayi, who is known in Ghana's history as a notorious armed robber.

Fortunately, he's been released, years after seeking to appeal his case. His family was extremely delighted to see him out of prison.

Speaking in a video, the young lady claimed she was just one month old when her father was jailed and seeing him again meant a lot to him.

To celebrate the occasion, she promised to prepare fufu, a Ghanaian delicacy, for him.

Watch the video of Ataa Ayi's mechanic's daughter speaking on his release below:

