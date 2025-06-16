Bukom Banku emotionally recounted being wrongly accused of stabbing a man in 2022, which resulted in his arrest and remand

The retired boxer disclosed that the false accusation left him disgraced and harshly judged by his family and community

Despite the pain, he said he has forgiven them all, especially now that the case has been dropped and his name cleared

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian ex-boxer and media personality Bukom Banku has opened up about the painful experience of being falsely accused of stabbing someone, an ordeal that saw him arrested, remanded, and publicly disgraced.

Bukom Banku opens up about his 2022 arrest and how it affects his relationship with his family and community. Photo credit: Bukom Banku. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Banku, born Braimah Kamoko, was at the centre of a legal controversy in November 2022, when he and his son, Mustapha, were accused of violently attacking a footballer named Ishmael Neequaye during a dispute in Bukom.

According to reports, the altercation allegedly saw his son stab the complainant with a bottle given to him by Banku himself.

The case quickly gained public attention, resulting in the former boxer facing widespread judgement, not just from the general public but from within his own family and community.

The Ghanaian ex-boxer says he forgives everyone after being cleared of the false stabbing accusation. Photo credit: Bukom Banku. Source: Facebook.

Source: Facebook

After spending weeks on remand and making a string of court appearances, the case was finally withdrawn in April 2023 after the complainant requested to drop the charges. Banku’s innocence was effectively restored.

Now, with the ordeal behind him, Bukom Banku says he holds no grudges. In a video shared on X, he claimed to have forgiven his family and community for their harsh judgement.

Watch the video below.

Reactions to Bukom Banku recalling stabbing allegations

YEN.com.gh has collected some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1. Some of the comments are below.

@TheAtiila wrote:

"Being accused of something you know nothing about is terrible. Glad he’s been cleared."

@toughskinguy commented:

"Oh chale, being accused of something u haven’t done be one of the worst things that can happen to u in life ngl. [Not Gonna Lie]."

@MunaMills wrote:

"I hope God answers ur prayer if you're not guilty."

@cyril_klevs commented:

"False accusations be some serious thing...he should give all to God as he is doing...🙏"

@Rock_Sarps wrote:

"Humanity is too quick to judge."

Bukom Banku's run-ins with the law

Bukom Banku has faced multiple run-ins with the law over the years, mostly involving violent incidents with women.

A video allegedly showed him fighting a woman in Bukom, which reignited public calls for his arrest. However, he released a video where he denied the allegations.

Past records also show he was arrested in 2015 for causing mayhem during a ritual procession, and in 2016 for assaulting women, including a hairdresser.

He also faced court in 2017 for verbally abusing a woman, though some cases were later settled out of court.

Bukom Banku slams Agradaa over NPP prediction

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian boxer, Bukom Banku reacted strongly to Evangelist Mama Pat, also known as Agradaa, making remarks about the 2024 presidential election he felt were not right.

She had prophesied that the New Patriotic Party (NPP's) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would win the elections, vowing to return to her gods if the prophecy failed.

Bukom Banku expressed his frustration after Agradaa made remarks about John Dramani Mahama and his wife, angering many NDC supporters. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the boxer lashed out at her using harsh words.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh