The police have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a medical doctor and engaging in fraud.

The suspect has been identified as Fredrick Papa Kow-Assifuah.

The police arrest man at Kasoa for allegedly impersonating a medical doctor and engaging in fraud.

Police in a statement said he was arrested by personnel of the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) Headquarters on Thursday, June 6, 2025, at Kasoa Crispo City.

“At the time of arrest, suspect Frederick Papa Kow-Assifuah was dressed in a white lab coat, with a stethoscope around his neck and had arranged to meet another potential victim he had lured online.”

A search conducted at the premises led to the retrieval of a number of medical items in his possession, including stethoscopes and syringes.

During interrogation, police said the suspect admitted to impersonating a doctor at the United Brain Hospital at Mallam, a suburb of Accra.

He also confessed to using his fake identity to engage women online, initiating relationships with them and convincing them to part with money for fake travel arrangements to Europe.

