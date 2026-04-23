Big Dumsor Hits Ghana as Fire Breaks Out at GRIDCo's Akosombo Substation
- A major fire incident at the Akosombo dam disrupts power supply across parts of Ghana
- Emergency teams, including the Ghana National Fire Service, responded swiftly to contain the fire
- In a statement, GRIDCo has assured the public of efforts to restore power and minimise disruption
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Parts of Ghana have been hit with power outages following a fire incident at the Akosombo Dam power house.
The fire incident, which affected GRIDCo's Substation Switchyard in Akosombo, disrupted operations, leading to power cuts.
The fire is reported to have broken out around 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2026, prompting an immediate response from emergency teams.
Woezor TV shared a video of the emergency response teams led by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), on site, doing everything possible to contain the situation and prevent further damage.
In the video, thick smoke is seen coming out of one of the buildings, while fire personnel try to bring it under control.
Watch the Facebook video below:
Authorities say assessments are ongoing, and further details will be provided as the situation develops.
A statement released by Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo) indicated that a comprehensive assessment will enable its technical experts to determine the full extent of the damage and the necessary steps for full restoration of normal power supply.
“GRIDCo wishes to assure the public that our engineers are working assiduously to stabilise the system and minimise the impact of the disruption,” the statement added.
The company emphasised that restoring a reliable power supply remains its top priority and urged the public to remain calm, noting that the situation is under control.
See the GRIDCo statement on Facebook below:
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh