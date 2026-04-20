Ghana is set to launch a GH¢4 billion, 18-month power distribution makeover to zap persistent faults

Four-phase intervention promises fresh transformers, better cables, and high-tech fault detection with drones

Public encouraged to report outages for quicker fixes and stay tuned for upcoming maintenance schedules

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The Ministry of Energy has announced an 18-month intervention programme to address persistent faults in Ghana's power distribution.

This programme is expected to cost at least GH¢4 billion.

The Ministry of Energy announces intervention programme to address persistent faults in Ghana's power distribution. Credit: John Abdulai Jinapor

Source: Facebook

Energy Ministry spokesperson Richmond Rockson told Joy FM that the plan would be implemented in four phases.

Rockson said the intervention had already begun, with an emergency response already underway.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers are being installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 transformers are expected to be deployed within the same period.

Other parts of plan to address Dumsor disruptions

The second phase, expected to run from three to six months, will involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles nationwide.

This is in addition to cable works and the installation of more than 30,000 fuses and over 300 distribution panels.

Between six and 12 months, the third phase will focus on constructing new distribution links and additional primary substations.

The final phase, which accounts for about GH¢2 billion of the total budget, will address major backbone infrastructure, including 33-kilovolt feeders and regional system upgrades, to be completed within 18 months.

ECG boss issues update on dumsor

The Electricity Company of Ghana commented on the recent power supply issues that are

Speaking at a press conference on April 20, the company's manager, Kwame Kpekpena, apologised to Ghanaians over the power cuts.

His apology comes amid persistent power fluctuations in parts of the country, causing inconvenience and, in some cases, damage to homes and commercial activities.

Kpekpena assured the public that steps are being taken to resolve the reliability challenges facing the power distribution system.

Mahama speaks on dumsor concerns

Amid the consistent power cuts, President John Mahama downplayed concerns that there was a power crisis.

The president assured a more stable power supply across the country as the government intensifies efforts to improve electricity delivery.

His recent remarks came during a visit to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company on April 19. The energy minister shared the photos on Facebook.

This was part of his “Resetting Ghana” tour, where he inspected transformers being deployed under a nationwide upgrade programme.

Citi News reported that Mahama also said 2,500 transformers were procured and are currently being installed in the first phase of an intervention aimed at stabilising power supply.

The intervention will involve replacing old and faulty transformers to improve the quality and reliability of electricity delivery, and the programme will continue in phases over time.

ECG's maintenance dumsor

YEN.com.gh has been reporting on the regular power disruptions as part of its maintenance of the power supply chain.

The company regularly releases a schedule indicating areas that will suffer power disruptions across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh