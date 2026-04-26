Journalists, celebrities, and political figures were forced to take cover under tables and chairs after shots were fired during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D Vance safely evacuated amidst chaos at the White House Correspondent Dinner. Image credit: UPI, Al Jazeera

Source: UGC

The sudden incident disrupted the high-profile gathering, prompting immediate action from security personnel as the situation unfolded inside the venue.

Videos circulating online show the rapid evacuation of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance from the podium area as security teams moved to secure the venue. The clips have since gone viral, drawing widespread attention to the emergency response.

Trump, members of his cabinet, and other attendees were safely escorted from the scene without injury.

A U.S. Secret Service officer, who was reportedly struck while wearing protective gear during the response, was treated and later discharged from the hospital. U.S. Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi confirmed this.

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White House shooting: Suspect in custody

According to CNN reports on Sunday, April 26, 2026, authorities have identified a suspect in connection with the incident as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California. The identification was confirmed by three sources familiar with the investigation.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro stated that Allen is expected to face charges, including using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing as security agencies continue to assess how the breach occurred at the high-security event.

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Source: YEN.com.gh