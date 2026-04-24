KNUST Student Praises Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s Alleged Hostel in Viral TikTok Video
- A TikTok user known as Tander, a student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, praised a hostel he claimed is owned by Elvis Agyemang, bringing fresh attention to the property online
- He described the facility as the “cheapest, tallest, biggest, nicest and finest hostel” around KNUST, adding that it is located at Bomso and close to Ultimate Hostel
- The claims have sparked online reactions, but ownership remains unconfirmed as Pastor Elvis Agyemang has not publicly addressed the reports
A Ghanaian student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has drawn attention online after publicly praising a hostel believed to be linked to popular pastor Elvis Agyemang.
The student, known on TikTok as Tander, shared his thoughts in a video that has since gained traction across social media platforms.
In the clip, he spoke highly of the facility, describing the Kharis Courts Hostel as one of the most impressive hostels in and around the university enclave.
“Do you all know that Pastor Elvis Agyemang, the man behind the Alpha Hour prayer, has a hostel in KNUST?”
He said in the video. He went on to describe the property as “the cheapest, tallest, biggest, nicest, finest hostel in KNUST,” adding that it is located around Bomso and not far from Ultimate Hostel.
KNUST student ranked the hostel #1
Tander further ranked the hostel as his personal number one, encouraging others to visit and see it for themselves.
His comments quickly sparked reactions online, with many users expressing curiosity about the facility, while others debated the claims made in the video.
The hostel in question has been a topic of discussion in recent months, with some social media users linking it to Pastor Elvis Agyemang, who is widely known for leading the Alpha Hour online prayer movement.
However, there has been no official confirmation from the pastor regarding ownership of the property.
Despite the uncertainty, the growing attention around the hostel highlights how influential figures can shape conversations beyond their primary fields.
Watch the TikTok video below:
For many students and young people, especially those within the KNUST community, such endorsements often influence perceptions about accommodation options.
As the video continues to circulate, interest in the hostel appears to be rising, with more people seeking details about its location, pricing, and facilities.
Whether or not the claims about ownership are accurate, the discussion has once again placed both the hostel and Pastor Elvis Agyemang in the spotlight.
UG student spoke on campus accommodation
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a level 300 student of the University of Ghana, Legon, has appealed to the leadership of the country and the school’s management to urgently address the rising cost of hostel accommodation available to students on campus.
According to the student, the cost of hostel facilities has become excessively high and appears to be beyond the reach of the average student from a modest background.
The student further expressed concern that the current pricing of hostels appears to favour students from wealthier social backgrounds.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.