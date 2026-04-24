A TikTok user known as Tander, a student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, praised a hostel he claimed is owned by Elvis Agyemang, bringing fresh attention to the property online

He described the facility as the “cheapest, tallest, biggest, nicest and finest hostel” around KNUST, adding that it is located at Bomso and close to Ultimate Hostel

The claims have sparked online reactions, but ownership remains unconfirmed as Pastor Elvis Agyemang has not publicly addressed the reports

A Ghanaian student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has drawn attention online after publicly praising a hostel believed to be linked to popular pastor Elvis Agyemang.

KNUST student highlights 5-star hostel linked to Pastor Elvis Agyemang. Image credit: Pastor Agyemang Elvis, David Saved Mensah

Source: TikTok

The student, known on TikTok as Tander, shared his thoughts in a video that has since gained traction across social media platforms.

In the clip, he spoke highly of the facility, describing the Kharis Courts Hostel as one of the most impressive hostels in and around the university enclave.

“Do you all know that Pastor Elvis Agyemang, the man behind the Alpha Hour prayer, has a hostel in KNUST?”

He said in the video. He went on to describe the property as “the cheapest, tallest, biggest, nicest, finest hostel in KNUST,” adding that it is located around Bomso and not far from Ultimate Hostel.

KNUST student ranked the hostel #1

Tander further ranked the hostel as his personal number one, encouraging others to visit and see it for themselves.

His comments quickly sparked reactions online, with many users expressing curiosity about the facility, while others debated the claims made in the video.

The hostel in question has been a topic of discussion in recent months, with some social media users linking it to Pastor Elvis Agyemang, who is widely known for leading the Alpha Hour online prayer movement.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the pastor regarding ownership of the property.

Despite the uncertainty, the growing attention around the hostel highlights how influential figures can shape conversations beyond their primary fields.

Watch the TikTok video below:

For many students and young people, especially those within the KNUST community, such endorsements often influence perceptions about accommodation options.

As the video continues to circulate, interest in the hostel appears to be rising, with more people seeking details about its location, pricing, and facilities.

Whether or not the claims about ownership are accurate, the discussion has once again placed both the hostel and Pastor Elvis Agyemang in the spotlight.

A level 300 student of the University of Ghana calls for urgent intervention over rising hostel fees on campus. Photo credit: KayMedia/TikTok, University of Ghana/Facebook

Source: TikTok

UG student spoke on campus accommodation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a level 300 student of the University of Ghana, Legon, has appealed to the leadership of the country and the school’s management to urgently address the rising cost of hostel accommodation available to students on campus.

According to the student, the cost of hostel facilities has become excessively high and appears to be beyond the reach of the average student from a modest background.

The student further expressed concern that the current pricing of hostels appears to favour students from wealthier social backgrounds.

Source: YEN.com.gh