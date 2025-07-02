Police busted three suspects who had planned to rob a gold consignment valued at over GH¢1.3 million.

The suspects were identified as Adams Zibo, Massawud Yussif and Kenneth Khartey.

Police said its Special Support Unit (SSU) commenced the operation on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, following indications that a gold dealer’s driver and a man posing as his bodyguard had conspired to rob a scheduled gold delivery the following day.

Khartey was arrested near Akuapem–Mamfe on June 26 while riding a motorbike and trailing a Land Cruiser transporting the gold consignment.

Later that same day, Zibo and Yussif were arrested at East Legon in an unregistered vehicle.

"Investigations established that the two (2) suspects procured firearms, motorbikes and a getaway vehicle for the robbery and were responsible for the sale of the gold after the robbery."

"The gold dealer was rescued safely and the gold, weighing approximately 1.2 kilograms and valued at GH¢ 1,350,343.53 was also secured."

Source: YEN.com.gh