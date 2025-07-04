The FBI is chasing Lagos-based fraudster Ehiremen Aigbokhan for stealing more than $300,000 in funds meant for Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration

The FBI has moved to seize property belonging to Lagos-based fraudster Ehiremen Aigbokhan for stealing more than $300,000 in funds meant for US President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

The FBI is also working towards an arrest warrant for Aigbokhan in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering scheme.

The scheme in question targeted a donor intending to contribute to the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

According to legal filings seen by Peoples Gazette, Aigbokhan and his co-conspirators carried out a sophisticated fraudulent operation using the notorious Business Email Compromise scheme.

They tricked their victims into sending money to cryptocurrency accounts belonging to them.

In the weeks leading up to the inauguration on January 20, the FBI reported that fraudsters created several fake email addresses requesting donations for Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

On December 26, 2024, one of these fake emails, with the address @t47lnaugural.com, was sent to a victim to mimic @t47inaugural.com, the official email of the co-chair of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, Steve Wiktoff.

The victim subsequently sent 250,300 USDT.ETH to the criminals.

Within days of receiving the money, the perpetrators immediately disbursed 215,000 USDT.ETH to several crypto wallets before the FBI caught wind of the scam and requested crypto operator Tether to freeze the accounts.

Following the scam, the FBI started probing the matter, and records of the crypto address associated with the scheme were traced back to Aigbokhan in Lagos.

Dada Joe Remix in US after extradition

Another high-profile international crime suspect, Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, was extradited to the US following his arrest by FBI agents.

Special agents at the US Embassy in Ghana worked with the Ghanaian authorities to assist the FBI in the extradition process.

Dada Joe Remix was arrested by some FBI agents during a sting operation in Ghana on May 28.

Dada Joe Remix has been indicted on charges of running a fraud ring that used romance and inheritance schemes to defraud US victims of several million dollars. He is now set to appear before a court in the US.

Another high-profile international crime suspect, Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, popularly known as Dada is in FBI custody

The Diplomatic Security Service also shared photos of the embattled businessman, with his face blurred, as he was being escorted by some FBI agents while in handcuffs outside the US Embassy.

Before his extradition, an Accra Magistrate Court granted Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, a 10-day grace period to gather documents ahead of his extradition to the US.

In court, Boateng's lawyers explained that their client owned a legitimate frozen foods business and needed ample time to gather his business records to present before the court in the US after his extradition.

