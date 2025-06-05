A ruling on whether Dada Joe Remix will be extradited to the United States for his sentence is expected to happen in about a week, as per a new report

Excerpts of what is believed to be the embattled businessman's case document have surfaced on social media

It is alleged that an account connected to Dada Joe Remix received transfers totalling about $2.9 million from victims in the US

Ghanaian tycoon and philanthropist Dada Joe Remix, who was recently arrested by the FBI, is reportedly being processed for extradition to the US.

A new report by Gossips24Avenue established that a ruling on whether the embattled business tycoon will be extradited may be finalised in a week.

News went rife that Dada Joe Remix, real name Nana Kojo Boateng, had been picked up by the FBI on May 28.

According to Gossips24Avenue, the FBI's joint operation with Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO), which led to the arrest of Dada Joe Remix, revealed that the tycoon was involved in several financial crimes perpetrated against US citizens.

"A review of Boateng's bank account received from EOCO reflects that Boateng used a phone which has been linked to Boateng through this scheme. These bank account records also reveal that between May 2016 and May 2018, Boateng received the following wire transfers...totalling approximately $2.9 million," an excerpt of Dada Joe Remix's intercepted document reads.

Dada Joe Remix was known for his flashy lifestyle and display of wealth on social media.

His arrest comes after Hajia4Reall's release from prison after she suffered a similar fate

Hajia4Reall was handed a one-year and one-day jail term in the US on June 28, 2024, over her involvement in a romance scam after more than a year of proceedings.

Last year, when Hajia4Reall was charged, it was said that Dada Joe Remix was among several persons of interest in her case.

Socialite and singer Hajia4Reall seen flaunting her wealth on social media before her arrest in 2023.Photosource: Mona4Reall

Dada Joe Remix's best friend speaks

An individual known to be a close associate of Dada Joe Remix recently spoke about the embattled business tycoon's legal woes.

In a Snapchat update, Big Baby T, Dada Joe Remix's friend said,

"I find it interesting how folks are excited and busily spreading news about the mishap that has befallen our brother, and yet these same people failed to put the same keenness and enthusiasm in reporting or sharing his philanthropic contributions."

"It says a lot about us as a people. If you're ready to spread falsehoods, be ready to pay punitive damages. For those constantly in my dm offering support and concern, GOD richly bless you. It doesn't go unnoticed. For those creating animosity, I NEVER respond to hate! I respond only to love. I haven't addressed the elephant in the room because our brother will address it in due time. We keep in touch every single day, and he's in high spirits and of good cheer," he added.

Showboy abandons Dada Joe Remix

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sam Safo, aka Showboy, had distanced himself from Dada Joe Remix after the latter was picked up by the FBI.

Showboy, claimed to be a cousin of the self-styled business tycoon, when the latter gave him a Range Rover as a gift.

